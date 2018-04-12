REVEALED! How Obasanjo Bribed Reps With N500,000 Each To Impeach Former Speaker — Nigeria Today

REVEALED! How Obasanjo Bribed Reps With N500,000 Each To Impeach Former Speaker

A Kaduna lawmaker and the Chairman, House Committee on Interior, Adams Jagaba, on Wednesday revealed that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration paid members of the House of Representatives N500,000 each to impeach the former Speaker of the House, Ghali Umar Na’Abba. The lawmaker who is representing Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency of Kaduna state, revealed this while […]

