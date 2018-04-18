 Revealed! Son Of Prominent Politician Among Arrested Suspect Involved in Offa Banks Robbery — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Revealed! Son Of Prominent Politician Among Arrested Suspect Involved in Offa Banks Robbery

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Released from prison three months ago after serving only eight months of his jail term for armed robbery, he was however arrested few days ago in connection with Offa Banks robbery and a barrette pistol and six (6) rounds of live ammunition recovered from him. He was described by the police as a notorious 35-year-old […]

The post Revealed! Son Of Prominent Politician Among Arrested Suspect Involved in Offa Banks Robbery appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.