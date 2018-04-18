Revealed! Son Of Prominent Politician Among Arrested Suspect Involved in Offa Banks Robbery — Nigeria Today

Revealed! Son Of Prominent Politician Among Arrested Suspect Involved in Offa Banks Robbery
Released from prison three months ago after serving only eight months of his jail term for armed robbery, he was however arrested few days ago in connection with Offa Banks robbery and a barrette pistol and six (6) rounds of live ammunition recovered from him. He was described by the police as a notorious 35-year-old […]
The post Revealed! Son Of Prominent Politician Among Arrested Suspect Involved in Offa Banks Robbery appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!