Revealed! What Anthony Joshua Said To Joseph Parker’s Mother After Beating Him In 12 Round Bout — Nigeria Today

Revealed! What Anthony Joshua Said To Joseph Parker’s Mother After Beating Him In 12 Round Bout

Anthony Joshua gave a message to Joseph Parker’s mum after defeating the New Zealander on points at the weekend. The message has now been hailed by boxing fans. The undefeated Brit added Parker’s WBO championship to his WBA, IBF and IBO belts after going the distance for the first time in his career at Cardiff’s […]

The post Revealed! What Anthony Joshua Said To Joseph Parker’s Mother After Beating Him In 12 Round Bout appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

