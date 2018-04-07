Revealed, Yaradua and Jonathan were not prepared for presidency — Nigeria Today

Revealed, Yaradua and Jonathan were not prepared for presidency

A Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mathew Mbu says former presidents, Umaru Musa Yaradua and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan were not prepared to be president, according to him, the People Democratic Party betrayed former governor of River state, Peter Odili who was prepared to foist the duo on Nigeria.

Mbu stated this in a new book entitled “Dignity in Service,” which is due for public presentation on Tuesday next week at the Yar’Adua International Conference Centre, Abuja

Mbu accused Jonathan of playing politics as charity, saying he deliberately stayed away from his presidency because he knew Jonathan was heading for a precipice.

He said the PDP primary which produces Yaradua as the flag bearer of the party was a fiasco of internal democracy.

“I deliberately wanted to stay away from the administration of Goodluck Jonathan. In the game of politics, you only engage in exclusion when you fail to fight for your rights. Jonathan was excluding himself and his presidency was heading for a precipice” Mbu stated

“He needed to reorganize himself and strategize. Politics is not a charity, if you fight for what is your right, and you cannot protect it, it will be taken from you. The South-South got recognition when I championed the South-South People Assembly.

“We campaigned for the presidency. It was clear to everyone that Dr. Peter Odili from the South-South zone was ready to provide leadership.

“However, the PDP primary of 2006 was a fiasco of internal democracy. Jonathan was made the running mate to Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in that convention.

“Dr. Peter Odili, our prepared and preferred candidate, was betrayed by the party hierarchy. Personally, I was sick because of the antics of a mischievous individual who had hoped that things would degenerate to a level that would lead to crisis and a declaration of a state of emergency

“We are all mortals; President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua could not accomplish much, not just because he was sick, but also because he was not prepared for the demanding office of president. That was equally true of Jonathan as vice president.

“When Yar’Adua eventually passed the way of all mortals and an unprepared Jonathan became president, Jonathan suddenly forgot that he was the president of Nigeria and became obsessed with the Ijaw nation propaganda with a selected few. That was not the idea of the South-South presidency I championed.

“It does not mean a narrow agenda, rather a national service from this once forgotten zone. The obsession of Jonathan with certain characters kept me away from the presidency.

“A Yoruba man, Olusegun Obasanjo influenced his nomination as vice president, Dora Akunyili, an Igbo woman, intervened in the federal executive council for the transfer of power to Jonathan.” He added

