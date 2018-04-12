Revenue Manager at Marriott International — Nigeria Today

Revenue Manager at Marriott International
Marriott International, is recruiting to fill the position of: Revenue Manager. The position is located in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent qualifications.
