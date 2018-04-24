 Rich the Kid Takes Aim at Lil Uzi Vert in 'Who Run It' Remix - Complex — Nigeria Today
Rich the Kid Takes Aim at Lil Uzi Vert in ‘Who Run It’ Remix – Complex

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment


Rich the Kid Takes Aim at Lil Uzi Vert in 'Who Run It' Remix
Rich the Kid can't stop taking shots at Lil Uzi Vert. On Tuesday, the Queens-bred rapper and Blac Youngsta released a remix of Three 6 Mafia's “Who Run It” track, which includes several disses aimed at his friend-turned-foe Lil Uzi. You can listen to
