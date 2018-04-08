Rico evicted from #BBNaija — Nigeria Today

Rico evicted from #BBNaija

Rico Swavey has joined the list of housemates that has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house this Sunday evening.

Rico who was genuinely surprised that he made it this far, admitted that he wasn’t sure how he got here. He was quick to say he wasn’t disappointed but he saw it as an opportunity.

“I don’t know how I got here. I wont say I was disappointed, going through the course of time, I found it as an opportunity. It doesn’t stop me from moving forward in life.”

Ebuka wanted to know if he played it safe but Rico said he was just being himself all through the rosy ride.

“I wasn’t playing safe I was just being me for the same reason that I wasn’t in some argument. I did me and me has brought me this far in the house. I wasn’t hiding but I had some off points. Life is good and I enjoyed the moment and have fun.”

Rico Swavey also admitted deep intense love for ex-Big Brother housemate, Ahneeka. He spoke of her as strong and passionate for whatever she stood for and he definitely picked her over Alex and Khloe.

“Over time I grew feelings for Ahneeka. She is very strong about what she wants. If someone has that kind of impact in your life, you will be genuinely attracted. Who I really liked the most was Ahneeka, of the trio of Ahneeka, Khloe and Alex.”

Moving forward, he expressed a desire to own a restaurant but was keen on music the more.

“I always wanted to have a restaurant, however I can cook, hopefully I can have restaurant.”

“I want to pay attention to music. It is what made me leave the house to sell things and get more studio time to tell my story.”

