Rico Sent Packing From BBNaija — Nigeria Today

Rico Sent Packing From BBNaija

At 7pm on Sunday evening, Big Brother announced, “Good evening Ladies and Gentlemen, this week’s #BBNaija Live Eviction show is now on… we hope you’re all Watching…” He then went ahead to engage the housemates in discussions, with each of them sharing their experiences from the past week. At the end of the light chats […]

The post Rico Sent Packing From BBNaija appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

