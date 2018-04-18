Rico Swavey – Emotions (Prod. by Samklef) — Nigeria Today

Rico Swavey – Emotions (Prod. by Samklef)

Rico Swavey is a multitalented musical artiste. The ex-big brother (2018) housemate is also an actor, producer, songwriter and a great cook. Emotions was created from true vibe and passion and turned to a fan favorite. According to Rico, this is just the beginning and he has more sounds to offer. The piece was produced […]

