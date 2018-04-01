Rigging confession: PDP Disowns Mantu — Nigeria Today

Rigging confession: PDP Disowns Mantu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the former Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu’s confession that he rigged election for the party is personal to him . The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday in Abuja said that the claim has no nothing to do with the PDP.
