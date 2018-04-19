Right, This Is Now The Final Trailer For ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ [Video] — Nigeria Today

Right, This Is Now The Final Trailer For ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ [Video]

Look, we did warn you that there would be one more Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer coming.

Earlier in the week we took a look at that teaser trailer, as well as the first trailer from December of last year, and this time around we’re wrapping up any talk of the franchise.

One more time, for those at the back – here’s what you’re in store for:

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

Bring on the dino action:

As one of the top-rated comments below the trailer says, “I think they showed a little too much”. The wait is over on June 22, so I guess we will find out then.

[source:youtube]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

