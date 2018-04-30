 Right2Know welcomes data regulations but says more needs to be done - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Right2Know welcomes data regulations but says more needs to be done – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Right2Know welcomes data regulations but says more needs to be done
Mail & Guardian
Advocacy group Right2Know has welcomed new regulations around data expiry announced by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) last week, but said more needs to be done to reduce costs of communication. Icasa announced changes to data

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.