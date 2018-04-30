Right2Know welcomes data regulations but says more needs to be done - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Right2Know welcomes data regulations but says more needs to be done – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
Right2Know welcomes data regulations but says more needs to be done
Advocacy group Right2Know has welcomed new regulations around data expiry announced by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) last week, but said more needs to be done to reduce costs of communication. Icasa announced changes to data …
