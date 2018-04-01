Rights group wants FG to withdraw looters list — Nigeria Today

Rights group wants FG to withdraw looters list

The recently released list of looters of the nation’s treasury by the Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed has been heavily criticized by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which has also urged the Federal Government to withdraw the list.

SERAP executive director Adetokunbo Mumuni in a statement released on Sunday morning said the list apart from being clumsy, arbitrary and selective would also seem to serve a political objective or carry out political agenda.

“This kind of action can only diminish the government’s ability to fight corruption, frustrate its oft-expressed goal of a transparent governance, allow suspected perpetrators—whether from the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)–to escape justice, and ultimately, deny victims of corruption justice and effective remedies,” he stated.

The purported looters lists which primarily contains names of individuals in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party as well as loyalists of former President Goodluck jonathan has continued to generate mixed reactions from a lot of Nigerians.

On Friday, National Chairman of the PDP Prince Uche Secondus whose name is also on the list had threatened legal actions against the Information Minister over his inclusion on the list.

Secondus through his lawyer Emeka Etiaba (SAN) in a letter with ref no. EESE&C/1/31/03/18 and addressed to the minister, said the latter had committed libel and defamation of character. He argued that the list had amongst other things damaged the image of Prince Secondus as he has been “humiliated, castigated and vilified by many as a result of the falsehood published by the minister.”

“The authorities should withdraw the looters’ list and come up with a comprehensive list,” SERAP stated.

