Rights groups decry Trump’s plan to send military to guard border — Nigeria Today

Rights groups decry Trump’s plan to send military to guard border

Rights groups have decried US President Donald Trump’s plan to send the military to guard the US-Mexico border as an “act of aggression”. “It’s an act of aggression quite frankly, if you station the military at your perimeter what does that say about your relationship with the neighbouring country,” Andrea Guerrero, the executive director of […]

