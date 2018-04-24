 Rights watchdog wants state to compensate deported Miguna - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rights watchdog wants state to compensate deported Miguna – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Rights watchdog wants state to compensate deported Miguna
The Star, Kenya
The Kenya NationalCommission on Human Rights wants the State to repatriate back home and compensate lawyer Miguna Miguna for the violation of his rights. In its report filed in court on April 23, the KNCHR wants the State to comply with court orders
KAA drawn into the Miguna Miguna deportation sagaThe Standard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.