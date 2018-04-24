Rights watchdog wants state to compensate deported Miguna - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Rights watchdog wants state to compensate deported Miguna – The Star, Kenya
Rights watchdog wants state to compensate deported Miguna
The Star, Kenya
The Kenya NationalCommission on Human Rights wants the State to repatriate back home and compensate lawyer Miguna Miguna for the violation of his rights. In its report filed in court on April 23, the KNCHR wants the State to comply with court orders …
