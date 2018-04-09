Rihanna Congratulates Cardi B On Pregnancy And “Bomb a*s Album” — Nigeria Today

Rihanna Congratulates Cardi B On Pregnancy And “Bomb a*s Album”

Cardi B just received the compliment of all compliments. The Bronx rapper has been getting some serious praise courtesy of everyone from Logic to Oprah, but on Sunday, it was Rihanna‘s turn to shower the rapper with admiration. “baby bardi x bomb a*s album!” Rihanna wrote in her Instagram story, sharing a photo of Cardi’s SNL appearance where she performed hits from her debut album and announced her long-rumored pregnancy. “Congrats sis!” On Cardi’s track “She Bad” from Invasion of Privacy, she actually requests a threesome with both Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen, so we’re sure she’s excited about the cosign.

Though she’s already had a huge few days, Cardi’s week is just getting started, as the rapper is set to co-host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on April 9th, making her the first person to do so in the show’s history. From there, it’s been projected that the rapper will earn the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, moving somewhere around 200,000 album equivalent units.

Though Cardi did earn some big features on Invasion Of Privacy, including Migos, Kehlani, SZA, and Chance The Rapper, she and Rihanna have yet to collaborate. Seeing that Riri is such a big fan of Cardi, it only seems right that they will work together on something in the future. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Source – Naijaexclusive

The post Rihanna Congratulates Cardi B On Pregnancy And “Bomb a*s Album” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

