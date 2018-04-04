Ripple Price Prediction: Korean Exchanges Might Front-Run Regulators — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Prediction: Korean Exchanges Might Front-Run Regulators

Ripple News Update

At a recent conference in South Korea, leaders of the country’s cryptocurrency exchanges—which account for more than 47% of XRP trading activity—say they are considering self-regulating before government officials can take a more aggressive approach.

This development is incredibly important for Ripple.

Earlier in the year, rumors about a cryptocurrency ban drove XRP prices down by more than 50%, starting the months-long bear market in which we are still trapped..

The post Ripple Price Prediction: Korean Exchanges Might Front-Run Regulators appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

