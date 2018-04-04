 Ripple Price Prediction: Korean Exchanges Might Front-Run Regulators — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ripple Price Prediction: Korean Exchanges Might Front-Run Regulators

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Cryptocurrency, News | 0 comments

Ripple News Update
At a recent conference in South Korea, leaders of the country’s cryptocurrency exchanges—which account for more than 47% of XRP trading activity—say they are considering self-regulating before government officials can take a more aggressive approach.

This development is incredibly important for Ripple.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Earlier in the year, rumors about a cryptocurrency ban drove XRP prices down by more than 50%, starting the months-long bear market in which we are still trapped..

The post Ripple Price Prediction: Korean Exchanges Might Front-Run Regulators appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.