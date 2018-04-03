Ripple Price Prediction: Why Uphold Matters to XRP Over the Long Term — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Prediction: Why Uphold Matters to XRP Over the Long Term

Ripple News Update

Last week, falling XRP prices drowned out what we consider a pretty important announcement: namely, that Uphold, Inc. added XRP functionality to its online platform.

For the uninitiated, this means that U.S. investors can buy XRP straight from U.S. dollars. No more waiting for a USD/BTC transfer. No more going to shady exchanges. Uphold allows XRP conversion to 34 different currencies in mere seconds. (Source: “XRP Ecosystem Grows with New Listing on Uphold,” Ripple, March 29, 2018.)

That’s a game-changer.

“The XRP ecosystem is diversifying.

The post Ripple Price Prediction: Why Uphold Matters to XRP Over the Long Term appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

