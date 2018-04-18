Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Approaching Breakout — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Approaching Breakout

Key Highlights

Ripple price is consolidating in a tight range above the $0.6400 support against the US dollar.

Yesterday’s highlighted contracting triangle with current support at $0.6450 is still active on the hourly chart (data source from Kraken).

The pair is likely approaching a breakout either above the $0.6900 level or below $0.6400 support.

Ripple price is preparing for the next move against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD is likely to break higher above $0.6900 if buyers take control.

Ripple Price Resistance

There was no major move above the $0.6800 level in Ripple price against the US Dollar. The price remained in a tight range above the $0.6400 support and it seems like it is preparing for the next move. The recent low was formed at $0.6473 before the price moved back above $0.6500. It traded above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $0.6821 high to $0.6473 low.

The best part is the fact that yesterday’s highlighted contracting triangle with current support at $0.6450 is still active on the hourly chart. The pair is well supported above the $0.6450 and $0.6400 support levels. On the upside, an initial resistance is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $0.6821 high to $0.6473 low. However, a proper break above the $0.6800 resistance is needed for further gains. Above $0.6800, the price may attempt to surpass the $0.6900 and $0.7000 resistance levels.

The chart suggests that the pair is soon approaching a major break either above $0.6800-0.6900 or below the $0.6400 support. If it breaks down and clears the $0.6400 support, there could be an increase in bearish pressures. Below $0.6400, the next major support awaits near the $0.6000 level.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is about to move back in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is attempting to move above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $0.6400

Major Resistance Level – $0.6800

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Approaching Breakout appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

