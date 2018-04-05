Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Back Below 100 SMA — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Back Below 100 SMA

Key Highlights

Ripple price failed to hold gains above $0.5180 and declined sharply against the US dollar.

There was a break below yesterday’s pointed bullish trend line with support at $0.5185 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair is now trading well below the $0.5000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Ripple price is showing a few negative signs against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD may correct a few points higher, but it could face sellers near $0.50 and 100 SMA.

Ripple Price Support

Yesterday, we saw a rise above the $0.5200 level in Ripple price against the US Dollar. However, the price failed to surpass the $0.5500 level and started a downside move. It traded lower and broke a major support at $0.5200. There was also a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the last upside wave from the $0.4815 low to $0.5530 high.

More importantly, there was a break below yesterday’s pointed bullish trend line with support at $0.5185 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair. The pair even settled below the $0.5000 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The recent low was formed at $0.4749 from where the price may recover. It is currently testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $0.5530 high to $0.4749 low. However, the most important resistance is near $0.5000 and the 100 hourly SMA. It also coincides with the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $0.5530 high to $0.4749 low.

On the downside, the $0.4700 and $0.4500 levels are important supports. A break below the $0.4500 level could spark heavy losses in the near term.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is currently near the 35 level.

Major Support Level – $0.4700

Major Resistance Level – $0.5000

Charts courtesy – Trading View

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Back Below 100 SMA appeared first on NewsBTC.

