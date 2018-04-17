Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Consolidating above $0.6200 — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Consolidating above $0.6200

Key Highlights

Ripple price corrected lower recently from the $0.7000 swing high against the US dollar.

There is a contracting triangle forming with current support at $0.6400 on the hourly chart (data source from Kraken).

The pair may consolidate above the $0.6200 pivot level in the short term before it makes the next move.

Ripple price is consolidating gains against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD must stay above the $0.6200 support to continue moving higher.

Ripple Price Range Support

After trading close to the $0.7000 level, Ripple price faced selling interest against the US Dollar. The price started a downside correction and traded below the $0.6800 and $0.6600 support levels. There was also a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the last leg from the $0.6240 low to $0.6995 high. However, the downside move was protected by the $0.6400 support.

A low was formed at $0.6368 before the price moved back above $0.6500. It is currently trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $0.6971 high to $0.6368 low. In the short term, there could be more range moves above the $0.6200 pivot level before buyers take control. It seems like there is a contracting triangle forming with current support at $0.6400 on the hourly chart. On the upside, a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $0.6971 high to $0.6368 low may push the price towards $0.6900.

Looking at the chart, the pair must clear the $0.6900 and $0.7000 resistance levels to extend gains. Above $0.7000, the price will most likely trade towards the $0.7500 level in the near term. On the downside, the $0.6400 level is an initial support. However, the most important support is at $0.6200.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is slightly in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is currently just below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $0.6400

Major Resistance Level – $0.6900

