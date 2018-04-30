Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Holding Key Support — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Holding Key Support

Key Highlights

Ripple price is trading lower after testing the $0.9000 resistance level against the US dollar.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.8400 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair must remain above the $0.8250 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average to avoid declines.

Ripple price is correcting lower against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD should hold the 100 hourly SMA to start a fresh upside wave towards $0.9200.

Ripple Price Support

There were no major gains in Ripple price above the $0.9000 level against the US Dollar. The price started a downside move from the $0.9091 high and declined below $0.9000. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.7558 low to $0.9091 high. It opened the doors for more losses and the price declined below the $0.8500 support.

However, the price found support above the $0.8250 level. Moreover, the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.7558 low to $0.9091 high acted as a support. XRP price recovered and moved above $0.8300 with a positive angle. At the moment, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.8400 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair. The trend line support at $0.8400 holds a lot of importance since it is near the 100 hourly simple moving average. As long as the price is above $0.8400, it could rise in the near term.

Looking at the chart, there is a crucial support near $0.8250, which is also a pivot level. A break below $0.8250 could open the doors for more losses. On the upside, a break above $0.9000 is needed to start a fresh upside wave.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is slightly in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $0.8250

Major Resistance Level – $0.9000

