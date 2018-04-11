Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Remains Supported — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Remains Supported

Key Highlights

Ripple price found support near the $0.4750 level and moved higher against the US dollar.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $0.4850 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair may continue to rise towards $0.5000 as long as it is above the $0.4850 support.

Ripple price is slowly moving upwards against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD could gain upside momentum and it may perhaps break the $0.5000 resistance.

Ripple Price Support

Yesterday, there was a downside reaction from well above $0.5000 in Ripple price against the US Dollar. The price declined and tested the $0.4750 support, which acted as a barrier for sellers. A support base was formed above the $0.4750 level and the price started an upside move. It traded above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $0.5110 high to $0.4740 low.

At the moment, the price is trading nicely above the $0.4800 level and near the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $0.5110 high to $0.4740 low at $0.4925 is acting as a resistance. A break above the $0.4925 level is needed for a push above the $0.5000 barrier. Above the mentioned $0.5000, the price may continue to rise towards the $0.5100 and $0.5200 levels. On the downside, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $0.4850 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair.

The pair remains supported near the trend line at $0.4850. Below the trend line support, the $0.4750 level remains a major buy zone. The overall price action is positive as long as the price is above $0.4800.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is slightly in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is just around the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $0.4800

Major Resistance Level – $0.5000

Charts courtesy – Trading View

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Remains Supported appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

