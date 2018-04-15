Rising Star 2 grand finale: Hemant Brijwasi is the winner of the show - India Today — Nigeria Today

Rising Star 2 grand finale: Hemant Brijwasi is the winner of the show – India Today
|
Zoom
|
Rising Star 2 grand finale: Hemant Brijwasi is the winner of the show
India Today
After wowing the audiences with soul-stirring performances for almost three months, Rising Star 2 has finally found its winner. And it's none other than Hemant Brijwasi, who walked home with the prestigious trophy and cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh. Hemant …
Rising Star 2 winner: Twitterati in awe of Hemant Brijwasi's voice, flood in wishes after his win
Rising Star 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Hemant Brijwasi is crowned as the winner
Rising Star Season 2: Hemant Brijwasi wins the Colors TV show; Rohanpreet Singh becomes the runner up
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!