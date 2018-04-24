Rising university tuition: Who pays what and how? - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Rising university tuition: Who pays what and how? – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Rising university tuition: Who pays what and how?
The Punch
“My position on fees is that the children of the poor must not be denied university education. So, let us work out a system whereby the rich will pay exorbitant fees for their kids while indigent students are assisted by the government. Unequals should …
The business of funding tertiary education
COVER STORY HECS: hastening our demographic winter
MSU tuition increase approved for first reading
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!