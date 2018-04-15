Risk & reward: Ricciardo lights up F1 2018 - BBC Sport — Nigeria Today

Risk & reward: Ricciardo lights up F1 2018 – BBC Sport
Risk & reward: Ricciardo lights up F1 2018
BBC Sport
The best overtaker in the business did it again. Daniel Ricciardo is gold dust on every level and his remarkable victory in the Chinese Grand Prix lit up what was already turning into an intoxicating Formula 1 season. The Red Bull driver somehow …
Daniel Ricciardo proves in China he remains Formula One's ultimate opportunist
Verstappen under spotlight as Red Bull team-mate Ricciardo claims Chinese win
F1 2018: Ricciardo wins thrilling Chinese GP
