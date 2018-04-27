Rivers agree to host Super Eagles’ farewell game against DR Congo — Nigeria Today

Rivers agree to host Super Eagles’ farewell game against DR Congo

Rivers State government yesterday reached an agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to host Super Eagles’ international friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The match will be played on March 28 at the Adokie Aimiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The agreement was reached after a meeting featuring Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and Super Eagles Coach, Gerhard Rohr at the Government House Port Harcourt.

Addressing journalists after the meeting at the Government House, Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye said the state would ensure the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium is ready for the friendly.

Also speaking, NFF, Amaju Pinnick commended the Rivers State Government and the people of the state for their unflinching support for the Super Eagles.

He said that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is happy with the state of facilities at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium.

The NFF President outlined the World Cup preparation programme of the Super Eagles, saying that the target of the team is to lift the World Cup.

Also speaking on the agreement, Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr said his team need three major international friendlies to be prepared for the World Cup.

Rohr said that he expects the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium to be fully ready for the friendly in the next four weeks.

He revealed that some of his key players are injured, adding that those on the injury list will be nurtured to fitness ahead of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rohr has explained why majority of the players he intends to name to his World Cup roster are classed as young players.

The Super Eagles is led by the seasoned John Obi Mikel, and the likes of Abdullahi Shehu, William Troost-Ekong and Wilfred Ndidi are expected to fill the defensive positions; Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored crucial goals in qualifying, are expected to be named in attack.

“We chose young players, we wanted to build a new team and I see now that we are the youngest squad of the World Cup. Nigeria already have a good team spirit with players, so the level is very high,’’ said Rohr to FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine.

“To be better than them, it will not be easy for our young players.’’

Tactically, the team is based on a good defense, energetic ball winners in the base of midfield with the calming presence of Mikel and a ruthless counter attack.

“The formation is 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3. Everybody could play the system and we only tried in friendlies other systems, tactically it was okay.

“We had a little problem at first to build a stable defense, but the defense is becoming solid,” added the German coach.

