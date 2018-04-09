Rivers DPO Shot Dead By Armed Robbers While Returning From A Trip - Photos — Nigeria Today

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Rumuorlumeni Police Division Rivers State, Superintendent Kingsley Chukwueegu is dead. The gallant officer on his way back from a trip was attacked and later shot by armed robbers/kidnappers while trying to escape.

He later died at the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH in Rivers state. He is survived by his Wife, Children and relatives. The Commissioner Of Police Rivers State, CP Zaki Ahmed has described the deceased as an Ebullient Officers.