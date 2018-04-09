 Rivers DPO Shot Dead By Armed Robbers While Returning From A Trip - Photos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rivers DPO Shot Dead By Armed Robbers While Returning From A Trip – Photos

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Crime, News, Politics | 0 comments

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Rumuorlumeni Police Division Rivers State, Superintendent Kingsley Chukwueegu is dead. The gallant officer on his way back from a trip was attacked and later shot by armed robbers/kidnappers while trying to escape.
He later died at the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH in Rivers state. He is survived by his Wife, Children and relatives. The Commissioner Of Police Rivers State, CP Zaki Ahmed has described the deceased as an Ebullient Officers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.