Rivers PDP releases timetable for LG primary elections — Nigeria Today

Rivers PDP releases timetable for LG primary elections

Rivers chapter of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) on Wednesday released timetable for the party’s 2018 local government primary elections.

The timetable is in a statement by Mr Samuel Okpoko, the state’s PDP Secretary in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the schedule is for PDP 2018 Special Ward/LGA Congress/Primaries

to elect chairmanship, councillorship candidates and ad hoc delegates across the 319 wards of the 23 local government areas of the state.

Okpoko stated that Ward Congress in Rivers East Senatorial District would hold on April 16, while that of Rivers West Senatorial District would hold on April 17.

He added that Rivers South-East Senatorial District Ward Congress had been fixed for April 18, and Rivers East Senatorial District for local government area congress would be held on April 19.

He noted that the party had scheduled April 20 for Local Government Area Congress for Rivers West Senatorial District, while Local Government Area Congress for Rivers South-East Senatorial District would hold on April, 21.

The secretary called on chairmanship, councillorship aspirants, ad hoc delegates and other PDP members to adhere strictly to the schedule.

NAN

The post Rivers PDP releases timetable for LG primary elections appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

