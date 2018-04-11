 Rivers: PDP releases timetable for LG primary elections — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rivers: PDP releases timetable for LG primary elections

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Rivers State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday released timetable for the party’s 2018 local government primary elections. The timetable is contained in a statement by Mr Samuel Okpoko, the state PDP Secretary. According to him, the schedule was for PDP 2018 Special Ward/LGA Congress/Primaries to elect chairmanship, councillorship candidates and ad hoc […]

Rivers: PDP releases timetable for LG primary elections

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.