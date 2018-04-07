 Rivers State Won’t Elect Wike In 2019 — Nigeria Today
Rivers State Won’t Elect Wike In 2019

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi has stated that Governor Nyesom Wike would not be River’s state governor come 2019. He made this statement at a grand reception for him and the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, in the state on Friday, April 6. Amaechi said that he was confident that the people of Rivers state […]

