Rivers State Won’t Elect Wike In 2019 — Nigeria Today

Rivers State Won’t Elect Wike In 2019

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi has stated that Governor Nyesom Wike would not be River’s state governor come 2019. He made this statement at a grand reception for him and the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, in the state on Friday, April 6. Amaechi said that he was confident that the people of Rivers state […]

The post Rivers State Won’t Elect Wike In 2019 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

