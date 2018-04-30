Roaming Cows Cause Accident Along Highway In Akwa Ibom State — Nigeria Today

Roaming Cows Cause Accident Along Highway In Akwa Ibom State

Roaming cows cause accident along highway in Akwa Ibom State. According to reports, the accident left victims injured. The accident involving an SUV was reported to have happened after Fulani herdsmen allegedly abandoned their cows in the early hours of Sunday to wander into the road thus causing mayhem Uyo-Ikot Ekene Highway of Akwa Ibom state.

Other motorists gathered in the area to launch a manhunt for the roaming cows.

