 Rob Manfred Says Shortening MLB Season Would Equal Less Pay for Players - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rob Manfred Says Shortening MLB Season Would Equal Less Pay for Players – Bleacher Report

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Bleacher Report

Rob Manfred Says Shortening MLB Season Would Equal Less Pay for Players
Bleacher Report
If Major League Baseball were to shorten its regular season, Commissioner Rob Manfred believes it should result in less pay for players. Speaking to the Associated Press Sports Editors, Manfred noted players would be working less, and their pay should
Manfred: Fewer games would mean lower payESPN (blog)
Anthony Rizzo correctly identifies MLB's biggest problemFanSided
Manfred: Shorter MLB schedule would probably mean lower pay for playersthescore.com
Newsday
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.