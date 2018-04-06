 Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents — Nigeria Today
Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents

Posted on Apr 6, 2018

A gang of armed robbers   on Thursday raided some  commercial banks in Offa,  Kwara, killing some policemen and  residents as well as  carting away an  undisclosed amount of   cash in the process. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the heavily armed hoodlums  had attacked the Owode Police Station in the metropolis where they killed […]

The post Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

