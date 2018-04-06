Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents — Nigeria Today

Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents

A gang of armed robbers on Thursday raided some commercial banks in Offa, Kwara, killing some policemen and residents as well as carting away an undisclosed amount of cash in the process. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the heavily armed hoodlums had attacked the Owode Police Station in the metropolis where they killed […]

The post Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

