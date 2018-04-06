Robbers kill four policemen, six others in Kwara — Nigeria Today

Robbers kill four policemen, six others in Kwara

Robbers bearing sophisticated weapons invaded Kwara State town of Offa yesterday, killing no fewer than 10 people including four policemen and raided five banks in a commando-like manner.

Gaining access to the town from Ijagbo in the western end, the robbers shot sporadically, killing four policemen at a police station in the entrance to town, and six others, including passers-by. A commercial motorcyclist was among the dead, according to eyewitnesses.

They reportedly used dynamite to break the vaults of the commercial houses made up of three new generation and two old generation banks.

Eyewitnesses who recalled the deadly incident told our reporter on the telephone that “The robbers carted away substantial amount of money from the banks’ vaults. They blew open the security of the banks with dynamite. Many passers-by were hit by stray bullets. A commercial motorcyclist was among those killed.”

It was gathered that the bandits, numbering about 15, came in about four vehicles. They blocked access to the town from Ilorin and Osogbo. They operated for about one hour from around 4:30pm.

They reportedly escaped from the town with their loot through Igosun area.

Bodies were seen in some parts of the town where the policemen operated after their departure.

The injured were taken to the Offa Genera Hospital.

Kwara State police Spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the raid, said victims included policeman and other individuals.

He promised to make details available after full investigation.

