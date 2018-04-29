 Roberto Firmino signs new five-year deal to stay at Liverpool - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Roberto Firmino signs new five-year deal to stay at Liverpool – The Guardian

The Guardian

Roberto Firmino signs new five-year deal to stay at Liverpool
Forward says he is 'very happy' at Liverpool • Firmino has scored 50 goals in 140 appearances since arriving. Press Association. Sun 29 Apr 2018 12.46 EDT. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter · Share via Email. Shares. 0. 0. Roberto Firmino. Liverpool
