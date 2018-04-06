 Robot Cache’s blockchain-based service could change how you buy games — Nigeria Today
Robot Cache’s blockchain-based service could change how you buy games

Robot Cache, an upcoming game distribution platform based on blockchain, has partnered with game publishers including THQ Nordic. The platform allows users to sell their digital games once they’re done with them.

