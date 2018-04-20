 Robot chefs are the focus of new Sony and Carnegie Mellon research — Nigeria Today
Robot chefs are the focus of new Sony and Carnegie Mellon research

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Sony and Carnegie Mellon University want to make robots that’ll cook your dinner for you. Food preparation tasks are complex and varied, so the resulting tech could eventually be applied to a wide range of industries.

