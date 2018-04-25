Robot helper: Pepper’s latest gig is at the Smithsonian — Nigeria Today

Robot helper: Pepper’s latest gig is at the Smithsonian

Pepper’s latest gig is at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. It’s hiring 25 of the diminutive droids to assist at several of its locations in the capital, with visitors encouraged to interact with the friendly robot.

