Rochas Okorocha levies each Imo community outrageous N6 million in new tax drive — Nigeria Today

Rochas Okorocha levies each Imo community outrageous N6 million in new tax drive

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state in a latest tax drive is imposing levies worth N6, 000,000 on all autonomous communities in the state.

In addition to this, the governor has also ordered all leviable adults in the state to pay N3, 000 each as “development levy”.

According to the state Commissioner for Community Government, Culture and Traditional Affairs, Louis Duru who made this known on Thursday, the money is to be used for autonomous community adult development.

“To facilitate the payment, the state government through the ministry of CGC, since September 2016, has provided community adult registers for all autonomous communities in the state where the communities will enlist the names of at least 2000 leviable adults.

“Consequently, His Excellency Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha has directed that all recognised autonomous communities in Imo State should pay the minimum adult development levy of N6,000,000 (Six million Naira only) without further delay.

“Any recognised autonomous community that fails to pay the development levy will be merged with sister autonomous community that had paid and the salaries/allowances of the traditional ruler will be suspended,” he said.

It is not yet clear the level of criticisms the new order will generate in Imo state, where already the governor and the citizens have been living on war paths.

