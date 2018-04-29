Rocky Road To APC’s National Convention — Nigeria Today

Rocky Road To APC’s National Convention
Finally, the All Progressives Congress (APC), after much dilly-dally, is on its way to holding a national elective convention. ANDREW ESSIEN writes that the outcome of this apex gathering remains one of the biggest hurdles the party will have to surmount ahead of 2019 even as the fight for its soul rages At first, it […]
The post Rocky Road To APC’s National Convention appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!