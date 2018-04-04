'Rogue Unit' makes an agreement with NPA, drops application - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

‘Rogue Unit’ makes an agreement with NPA, drops application – Mail & Guardian



Mail & Guardian 'Rogue Unit' makes an agreement with NPA, drops application

Mail & Guardian

An urgent application brought by three former South African Revenue Service (SARS) executives to stay prosecution against them on charges of corruption, has been dropped after they reached an agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

