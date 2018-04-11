 Rohr Assures Super Eagles Won't Be Goal-Shy In Russia - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Rohr Assures Super Eagles Won’t Be Goal-Shy In Russia – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports


Rohr Assures Super Eagles Won't Be Goal-Shy In Russia
Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is confident that his team's attack which misfired in recent games will come good at the World Cup in Russia and score many goals, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Got something to say? The let your voice be heard
