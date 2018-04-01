Rohr backs Moses to carry Eagles — Nigeria Today

Rohr backs Moses to carry Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr believes that Victor Moses can shoulder the responsibility of spearheading the national team’s campaign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament starting June in Russia.

Moses who was part of Chelsea successful campaign in 2017 and has continue to be an important member of the Blues and the Super Eagles according to Rohr can make the difference in the squad.

‘’We are a collective unit, we have a style of playing which is based on teamwork but in every team, you have individuals who can make the difference and in this case we have Victor Moses, we are very happy to have him, we have other players as well, who can make the difference.

‘’John Obi Mikel, our captain was not around against Poland but we know that with his passes and influence, he can be very interesting and important for the team, he is also our leader, we won a game without him for the first time and we are happy about this.

‘’We don’t have players like we had in the nineties with Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu, Victor Ikpeba. So we have a collective unit of Iheanacho, Iwobi who are playing for the team, working for the team, Ighalo also and even Victor Moses, he works for the team,” Rohr told Omasports.

Moses scored Nigeria’s only goal in the March friendlies, converting a penalty he had won in the 61st minute in the 1-0 victory over Poland last week.

The post Rohr backs Moses to carry Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

