Rohr combs Europe for top 9 — Nigeria Today

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has intensified his search for a quality striker with 61 days to the commencement of the World Cup.

An official told NationSport that the coach is frantically combing Europe and beyond in search of a top striker and other departments that he is still not satisfied with.

“He has decided to work overtime to ensure the team is well prepared for their group D opponents at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament starting in June in Russia. The truth is there are lots of key positions that need to be occupied with more quality players.

“He has redoubled his efforts because he wants to see the team go far in the tournament. So he is on the look out for Nigerian players that are regularly playing and also clinical attackers for the team,” the official said.

He added, “So, Nigerians should expect some additions and subtractions from the core squad. And with respect to the goalkeeping area, it is not visible who he would settle for. When you bring the matter up, he would just tell you that he is okay with Akpeyi, Uzoho and Ezenwa.”

“There is still time to carry out a technical overhauling of the entire squad. Rohr is currently in France working from there ahead of the next international friendly against Democratic Republic of Congo at a yet to be decided venue in Nigeria on May 28.”

“According to plans Rohr should be back in the country before next weekend to met with his employer ahead of the Congo friendly. He is expected to submit the list of invited for the before May 8.

There is that high optimism that the Eagles would fly in Russia and we are working relentlessly to achieve nothing less.”

The Super Eagles open their World Cup campaign on June 16 against Croatia, before playing Iceland and Argentina. On paper, the Nigeria side are the least ranked in group D.