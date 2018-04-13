 Rohr to meet NFF next week over 2018 World Cup plans - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rohr to meet NFF next week over 2018 World Cup plans – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Rohr to meet NFF next week over 2018 World Cup plans
Daily Post Nigeria
Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr is expected back in Abuja next week, to discuss the second phase of his World Cup programme with the technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). This was disclosed by the team's media
2018 FIFA WC: Rohr not sleeping on Nigeria's group D opponents, says AgaliVanguard
Akinwunmi: Ikeme Recovering Well, Anxious To Return To FootballComplete Sports Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.