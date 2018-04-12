Rohr To Meet NFF Next Week Over World Cup Plans, Keeper Trainer On Break — Nigeria Today

Rohr To Meet NFF Next Week Over World Cup Plans, Keeper Trainer On Break

By David Meshioye: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is expected back in Abuja next week to discuss the second phase of his World Cup programme with the technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye stressed that the former Gabon coach will submit his report on Super Eagles’ last two friendly matches with Poland and Serbia and most importantly inform the body if there are new players that should be given a look-in ahead of the May 28 international friendly against Congo DR in Port Harcourt.

“Rohr is expected in Abuja next week to discuss the last two friendly games with the NFF. You know our World Cup preparations have since commenced and it is in phases,” Ibitoye told CSN.

“He will also discuss his next programme with the NFF. We all know there is no time to waste here and we just pray our programmes pan out as expected.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ Italian goalkeeper trainer Antonio Pionetti has been given a short break and all not be coming to Abuja next week, Ibitoye added.

