Rohr: Uzoho, risk for 2018 World Cup — Nigeria Today

Rohr: Uzoho, risk for 2018 World Cup

Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr has admitted that goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho is a risk for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking against the backdrop of the goalie’s displays in recent time with the national team, the Franco-German tactician opined that the Deportivo La Coruna pair of hands is not a complete package for the Mundial.

“I’m not a specialist in goalkeeping, but taking a 19-year old to the World Cup as your number is a huge risk. He may turn out good in the future after exposing at the big stage.

“He (Uzoho) was very good with his one on one against Lewandoski during the friendly against Poland, but made some mistakes in set pieces and ariel balls. He had fourman wall for a free-kick from the side and we were lacking men in the box. So, there are lot of work to be done to keep him in shape for the World Cup.

“My goalkeepers assistant, Enrico Pionetti will continue to work with him in Spain and I may invite four goalkeepers when the provisional 35-man list is released on May 14,” Rohr revealed. Daily SunSports recalled that Uzoho posted a five-star performance in the World Cup build up games against Argentina and Poland, but was shadow of himself against Serbia in London.

The post Rohr: Uzoho, risk for 2018 World Cup appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

