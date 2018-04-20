Roma Manager Eusebio Di Francesco Discusses Squad Rotation Ahead Of Liverpool Clash On Wednesday — Nigeria Today

Roma Manager Eusebio Di Francesco Discusses Squad Rotation Ahead Of Liverpool Clash On Wednesday

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has spoken to the media ahead of their trip to face SPAL on Saturday afternoon, before the crucial UEFA Champions League Semi-final tie Vs Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Italian club travel to Liverpool on Wednesday for one of the biggest games in their history, but have domestic football to concentrate on first.

Di Francesco says that although he wants to play a full strength team on Saturday, he will rest any of the Giallorossi that are not 100% fit.

“This game against SPAL is very important for lots of reasons,” the coach said.

“We must make sure we capitalise on the chances that come our way.

“Diego Perotti is OK and he’ll be in the squad. Aleksandar Kolarov won’t be coming with us this weekend, though – he has a minor muscle complaint.

“Edin Džeko is really up for it right now but I’ll speak to him and decide whether or not to start him tomorrow. If not, Patrik Schick will lead the line.

“As for who will come in for Kolarov at left-back tomorrow, it will be a left-footed player. Jonathan Silva is more likely than Luca Pellegrini.

“Cengiz Ünder’s pace is a vital part of his game so we need to make sure he doesn’t suffer from fatigue when there are so many games. We won’t rest everyone. Lorenzo Pellegrini could well start – I’m undecided between him and another player.”

The post Roma Manager Eusebio Di Francesco Discusses Squad Rotation Ahead Of Liverpool Clash On Wednesday appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

