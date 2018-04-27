Roman Catholic Bishops Ask Buhari To Resign, Ask Nigerians To Defend Themselves — Nigeria Today

Roman Catholic Bishops Ask Buhari To Resign, Ask Nigerians To Defend Themselves
After the confirmation of the killing of two priests, Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha by Catholic Diocese of Makurdi as well as the catechist and 17 other members of the church, in an early hour attack on St Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpor, Mbalom in Gwer West Local Government Council of Benue, all hell has broken lose.
Benue residence are now killing any Hausa Fulani they see on the road. The state has gradually plunged into chaos. See the memo released by the christian organization below….
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!